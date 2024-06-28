image via FIFA

FIFA is reportedly seeking a ten-figure investment in its FIFA+ streaming service.

Per Bloomberg, FIFA is seeking an investment of between $1 billion and $2 billion to expand its FIFA+ streaming service. Incredibly, this would only be for a minority stake in the service, which launched in 2022.

FIFA is working with UBS Group AG to raise $1 billion to $2 billion to expand the service, said the people who asked not to be named as information is private. A formal fundraising process is expected to kick off in July, targeting mostly financial investors from the US and the Middle East, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details such as timing and fundraising size could change, according to the people. The investment would be for a minority stake in FIFA+, the people added, who asked not to be named discussing confidential information.

FIFA+ has an incredible library of archival content, including full-match replays of every recorded World Cup match. However, the live content is severely lacking, though it did air the Women’s World Cup last summer in select regions.

The service has also aired the FIFA Club World Cup each winter, including the most recent version won by Manchester City. FIFA plans to expand the Club World Cup and move it to the summer of 2025, but its attempts to sell the rights have been a struggle. Apple has been most closely linked, but the most recent reports in April indicate the company has only offered roughly a quarter of the $4 billion sought by FIFA for the rights.

And now, FIFA is again seeking billions of dollars to expand a currently free streaming service that doesn’t air live men’s World Cup matches anywhere and doesn’t air live women’s World Cup matches in the countries where women’s soccer is most popular. There’s nothing wrong with shooting for the moon, but FIFA’s ambitions seem a bit lofty here.

