Credit: Lee Smith/REUTERS

Although FIFA stands to make hundreds of millions, even billions of dollars more on future media rights deals should it continue the practice of mandatory hydration breaks during the World Cup, officials within soccer’s global governing body are apparently split on whether the mid-half stoppages should continue.

According to a report by John Ourand of Puck, “FIFA officials remain torn” on the continuation of hydration breaks in future tournaments. “The organization continues to field complaints about the stoppages, particularly from abroad,” Ourand reports.

Should FIFA decide to do away with the mandatory breaks in play, it would be leaving gobs of money on the table. Broadcasters have learned this summer just how lucrative these hydration breaks can be. Fox, for instance, has been afforded the opportunity to run over two minutes of commercials in the middle of each half of each match during this summer’s World Cup. The result? $250 million in ad revenue at minimum for hydration break commercials alone.

Now that broadcasters know the potential revenue they can earn by selling hydration break ads, they’ll be willing to pay FIFA more for broadcast rights when bidding for the 2030 and 2034 tournaments come around.

That changes if FIFA officials deem the mandatory breaks a one-off. In the past, World Cup matches have stopped for hydration breaks depending on the weather. Exceptionally hot matches would get a break, while more temperate matches would play through a full 45-minute half as is the norm. Should FIFA return to a temperature-based approach for hydration breaks, broadcasters would be unable to sell full commercial packages as they did in this World Cup.

It appears most of the pressure against hydration breaks are coming from overseas. “One source described FIFA as ‘thin-skinned’ on the issue,” Ourand wrote. “‘They’re really hearing it from the rest of the world,’ this person said. Or they’re just negotiating. Or both.”

Wherever the pressure is coming from, it appears as if there will be at least a bit of in-fighting amongst FIFA officials to decide whether this newfangled practice stays or goes. Broadcasters want one thing, fans want the other. Let’s see who wins out.