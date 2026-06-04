Credit: Netflix

Netflix might not be broadcasting the World Cup until next year’s women’s tournament, but the streaming giant is getting in on the action for the men’s competition this summer.

On Thursday, Netflix and FIFA announced the release of FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a video game accessible within the Netflix Games interface where players can use their phones as the controller. Users will have access to all 48 teams participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as to the 16 venues hosting this summer’s tournament.

A trailer for the game resembles a pared-down version of the FIFA games played on traditional consoles like PlayStation or Xbox, with players swiping on their phones to shoot and pass. The game will allow up to four players to compete on the same screen, and is approachable to “even someone who’s never touched a video game,” according to Netflix’s press release announcing the partnership.

The video game comes ahead of Netflix’s first-ever World Cup broadcast next year, when the streamer begins its exclusive U.S. media rights deal to air the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. In addition to next summer’s tournament, Netflix has also secured rights to the 2031 edition, and could be a player for rights to the 2030 men’s tournament, which FIFA has yet to sell in the United States.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition will become available to Netflix subscribers on June 11, coinciding with the opening day of this summer’s tournament.