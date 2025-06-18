Credit: Mike Blake

One day after facing immense backlash from fans regarding its decision to eliminate anti-racism and anti-discrimination messaging from its matches, FIFA reinstated its No Racism campaign at the Club World Cup, but only temporarily.

According to a report by Adam Crafton in The Athletic, FIFA displayed the anti-racism messaging on the video board at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia during a game between Manchester City and Wyad AC on Wednesday. Anti-racism messages were also displayed on the advertising boards surrounding the field at Hard Rock Stadium before a Real Madrid-Al Hilal match later that day.

However, per Crafton, the messaging will only be a one-day affair to mark International Day for Countering Hate Speech, and no such messaging will continue throughout the rest of the tournament.

In a report filed on Monday, The Athletic revealed that FIFA did develop promotional materials for its anti-racism and anti-discrimination campaigns in the lead-up to this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States. However, it appears that the governing body has opted to align itself with the Trump administration’s crackdown on efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, as they prepare to host the 2026 World Cup in North America a year from now. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has developed a close relationship with the U.S. president in recent years.

Included in The Athletic’s report were statements from multiple advocacy and nonprofit organizations urging FIFA to reverse course. Kick It Out, an anti-discrimination charity based in the UK, told The Athletic, “We would urge FIFA to reverse its decision and sincerely hope this is not a sign of things to come at the World Cup next year.” Human rights advocacy group FairSquare accused FIFA of “throwing its weight behind the MAGA project.”

FIFA has declined to comment on whether its decision to remove anti-racism and anti-discrimination messaging is a response to the current political climate in the United States. Instead, the organization has pointed to its efforts at a recent FIFA Congress to approve a revised FIFA Disciplinary Code that introduces new measures to fight racist abuse.