Credit: Mandel Ngan-Reuters via Imagn Images

From the people who brought you United Passions, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw was everything you’d expect it was.

We all know by now that any FIFA production is going to be over the top, but Friday’s World Cup Draw exceeded even the most well-adjusted expectations. It took nearly 90 minutes of pre-show festivities for FIFA to finally begin slotting teams into their World Cup groups, and boy was it a doozy to get there.

Between musical numbers, FIFA state-approved monologues by Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s love affair with President Donald Trump, the World Cup Draw was a cringefest unlike the world has ever seen.

The highlight of FIFA’s 90-minute lead-up to the actual draw had to be awarding Trump the first annual FIFA Peace Prize, which was accompanied by a package that likely had Newsmax producers wondering if there were any job openings available with soccer’s global governing body.

FIFA, widely known for its peacekeeping efforts across the globe, awards the first annual FIFA Peace Prize to The Honorable Donald J. Trump ☮️🕊️pic.twitter.com/hHJP1PlqL4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2025

The parallels of FIFA’s “peace prize” and the Nobel Peace Prize long coveted by the sitting president made for some predictable commentary on social media.

The CFP commitee has never even given a single international peace prize of college football to President trump. Very nasty people — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) December 5, 2025

Wait does he think he just got the Nobel peace prize https://t.co/yps9alAO5Z — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 5, 2025

excited to award my kids the Burger King Peace Prize this weekend pic.twitter.com/B0SarJuREq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2025

As he’s wont to do, Trump went off script after accepting the award, suggesting that maybe Americans should begin considering soccer the true “football.” That, one would have to imagine, would be a bridge too far.

Trump suggests soccer is the true “football”pic.twitter.com/FPlJ2QoAFr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2025

Nearly two hours after Fox went on the air, and 90 minutes after FIFA’s production began, nations finally began to find out who they’d play next summer.

Sorry i meant 90 minutes — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) December 5, 2025

Credit where credit is due, aside from Tom Brady struggling to crack those pesky FIFA balls open (which contained the country names), the draw itself went rather smoothly, with Rio Ferdinand eloquently guiding viewers through which teams were going where. But man was it a slog to get there.

Not to be outdone, FIFA closed out the program with a banger by bringing out a true national treasure — the Village People — to perform a beautiful rendition of their hit-song “YMCA.”

The Village People close out the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw in style with a BEAUTIFUL rendition of YMCA! 🕺💃pic.twitter.com/JddsbKkpZe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2025

And yes, Trump did the dance.