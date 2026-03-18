Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

FIFA is looking to expand its reach for the upcoming World Cup.

The global governing body for soccer announced on Tuesday that it has struck a partnership with YouTube for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, allowing its broadcast partners around the world to stream “select” live matches on their YouTube channels in full. FIFA will also encourage rights holders to broadcast the first 10 minutes of games during the tournament, “in effect an appetizer encouraging young fans then to watch on traditional channels such as network TV,” per the Associated Press.

The partnership will also see FIFA share archival World Cup footage on YouTube, “including full-length past matches and many more iconic moments in the sport’s history,” the announcement reads.

YouTube is the second “preferred platform” that FIFA has announced for this summer’s World Cup. In January, FIFA announced a similar deal with TikTok.

The catch, at least within the United States, is that these live look-ins will require Fox, the exclusive U.S. English-language broadcaster, to sign off. Per a report from Puck’s John Ourand, Fox’s contract does not include any carve-out for live look-ins on digital platforms. So if any sort of livestreaming of matches is made available in the United States, it will be because Fox has agreed to it.

Fox has not indicated whether it will take advantage of FIFA’s partnerships with YouTube or TikTok. The network plans to announce its digital coverage at some point in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Tuesday’s announcement is another clear indication that FIFA is looking to expand this summer’s tournament beyond traditional television. But whether broadcasters, like Fox, decide it’s worth their while to sacrifice part of the exclusivity they pay FIFA handsomely for is another question entirely.