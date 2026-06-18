Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

FIFA have responded to a critique from England manager Thomas Tuchel following the Three Lions’ 4-2 win over Croatia in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters following England’s match, Tuchel expressed his frustration that he could not see any of his players during the national anthems before the game because photographers were stood too close to him and his staff.

“I am begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers, because I could not see my team during the national anthem, and I was waiting for this moment,” Tuchel said, per a report in The Athletic. “It was a very, very special moment today and I was standing in front of 50 photographers half a metre away and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience today.”

In response, FIFA has amended its guidelines to allow coaching staffs to stand to the left or right of credentialed photographers during the national anthems to ensure they have a clear view. The updated procedures have already been implemented, per The Athletic, during the first game on Thursday between Czechia and South Africa.

The issue seems to have stemmed from the relatively narrow confines of AT&T Stadium in Dallas compared to other World Cup sites. The field in Dallas needed to be widened to comply with FIFA regulations, meaning the sideline areas have been narrowed, which subsequently forced photographers within arm’s reach of England’s coaching staff.

Teams will need to inform match organizers of their preference regarding where they’d like to be positioned prior to each game.

Out of the photographer controversies we’ve seen in other sports recently, like where cameras would and wouldn’t be allowed during the French Open, this matter is pretty tame. Photographers will still be able to have access to the pitch during the anthems, they just won’t be blocking the view of the respective coaching staffs.