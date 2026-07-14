Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has assembled quite the star-studded lineup for the first-ever World Cup final halftime performance. Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Madonna will all contribute to the spectacle.

But the introduction of a halftime show at the World Cup has been met with quite a bit of scrutiny. Soccer has famously short halftime intermissions, a maximum of 15 minutes under the official rules set forth by the International Football Association Board (IFAB). It became clear quite quickly that such an elaborate halftime performance would require a much longer intermission, especially considering FIFA plans to erect a stage on the field at MetLife Stadium for the performance.

And now, we know just how long FIFA is anticipating the show to take.

According to a report by Dan Sheldon and Adam Crafton in The Athletic, FIFA is “targeting” the World Cup final halftime break “to last no longer than 20 minutes.” Previously, FIFA has said the performance itself is slated to be 11 minutes long, meaning the tournament organizer expects the full stage to be erected and disassembled in fewer than nine minutes.

Last year, during the FIFA Club World Cup final, a halftime performance featuring Tems, J Balvin, and Doja Cat lasted about 24 minutes, per The Athletic. That show, however, took place on a stage “high up in the stands.” It would stand to reason that an on-field performance could take longer.

For reference, Super Bowl halftimes typically range between 20 and 30 minutes compared to the normal 13-minute breaks during every other game. Stamina and player fitness are arguably a bigger factor in soccer, a sport where athletes spend the entire game on the pitch and there are limited substitutions. An extra 10 minutes at halftime for a player like 39-year-old Argentine star Lionel Messi, for instance, could make all the difference.

Some broadcasters have already decided to stage a minor protest of the proceedings. The BBC will not air the performance at all, instead choosing to maintain traditional halftime coverage with pundits analyzing the first half of play. That decision could come in handy, particularly if England make the final.