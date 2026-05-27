Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Three former U.S. Men’s National Team coaches are teaming up for a World Cup show on FanDuel TV.

Gregg Berhalter, Bruce Arena, and Bob Bradley will star in a special World Cup show for FanDuel called Coaches Corner, which will be hosted by Fox Sports’ lead World Cup anchor Rob Stone, according to a report by Ryan Glasspiegel in Front Office Sports. The 10-episode series will debut on June 1, one day after the USMNT plays its first of two warmup matches ahead of the World Cup. The USMNT kick off their World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12.

The three coaches combine for 21 years of experience coaching the USMNT. Arena’s first stint with the squad ran eight years, from 1998 to 2006, which included the team’s best-ever World Cup finish in 2002, whe the USMNT made it to the quarterfinals in Japan and South Korea. He rejoined for two more years in 2016-2017 to spearhead a disappointing 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign that saw the USMNT fail to qualify for the 32-team field. Bradley took over for Arena in 2006 following a disappointing showing in that year’s World Cup, leading the national team through the 2010 World Cup cycle before being relieved of his duties in 2011. Berhalter, of course, will be the most intimately familiar with this year’s roster, having coached the USMNT from 2018 to 2024, being let go following a Copa America where the United States failed to get out of its group. Additionally, Berhalter’s son, Sebastian, is on the 26-man roster.

All this to say, Coaches Corner should provide fans a unique perspective as they follow the journey of this year’s USMNT.

“Major sporting events on the calendar, like the World Cup, present an opportunity for FanDuel to bring fans unique perspectives through original programming,” FanDuel TV executive producer Michael Shiffman told Front Office Sports. “Coaches Corner is the first example of what we expect to become a recurring model around major moments throughout the year.”

Episodes will air across FanDuel’s digital channels, including YouTube, Tubi, its FAST channel, and select regional sports networks across the country. The schedule is as follows: