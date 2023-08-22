Kick, a fledgling streaming platform, made a huge announcement that extended out to the international soccer and sports media world. According to the platform’s account on X, preeminent soccer insider Fabrizio Romano is joining the team.

“Here we go! Full terms agreed,” the Kick.com account posted on X to fanfare.

In a few short hours, the tweet has picked up significant steam online. It seems like a pretty big move, or at least should seem like one, given Romano’s status in the world of international soccer. Romano has written for publications like The Guardian and CBS Sports before and is a very well-known name in the sport.

Romano’s presence on Kick.com and what he’ll be doing aren’t known quite yet. But the site did launch his official page. The page includes a bio, which reads, “Welcome to my Kick channel, this is Fabrizio Romano,’ and I am a sport journalist. I mainly work in the football market. The passion for football, for the game, it became more than a passion and now is part of my life. Join me to enjoy together of the journey.”

So, it sounds like from that, he’ll be broadcasting on his Kick channel, which operates similarly to the preeminent streaming service Twitch. What that means as far as what content he’ll provide is yet to be seen. But as an insider, you can probably figure he’ll talk big transfer rumors, manager rumors, and otherwise. It’s a fascinating move, given Romano’s strong online presence to people outside of his usual reporting prowess. So we’ll see how it all plays out.

