It’s always interesting to see how sports moments are called around the world. The latest example of that comes from the Euro 2024 soccer tournament, where a critical late save from Turkish keeper Mert Günok preserved their 2-1 lead against Austria in a Round of 16 clash.

Turkey would hang on to win by that score. That means they’ll face the Netherlands in a quarterfinal clash Saturday. And a lot of that is thanks to this save by Günok, a 35-year-old veteran who’s been playing for the senior national team since 2012 and has spent his whole club career at various Turkish teams. Here’s the Turkish television call of that save:

You’re going to want the sound up on this one 🔊 The Türkiye TV call of Mert Günok’s save will get you out of your seat 🎙️⚡️🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/3L3f4eaXH5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

The repeated cries of “Mert! Mert! Mert! Mert!” certainly pass the translation barrier. There’s great enthusiasm there. And this fits well into the collection of significant international calls we’ve seen over the years.

We’ll see if Turkey’s quarterfinal clash with the Dutch national team Saturday produces another memorable call. But this save, and this call, certainly added to what has been a notable (and well-watched; a Round of 16 doubleheader Sunday was the latest record-setter for Fox) European championship so far.

[Fox Soccer on X/Twitter]