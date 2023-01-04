Viewers will have another way to watch one FA Cup window this weekend.

World Soccer Talk notes that ESPN+ has a whiparound show, called the FA Cup Round 3 Goals Show, on the schedule Saturday morning.

The broadcast will be available beginning at 9:50 AM ET, and will bounce around between the ten games that begin five minutes later. Unfortunately, this isn’t a great window – just four Premier League teams (Brighton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth) are playing at the time. Manchester United play Friday, Spurs play in the six-match early window Saturday, Liverpool are in the final match to take place Saturday, the Manchester City-Chelsea clash is Sunday, and Arsenal play Monday.

Fifth-tier Wrexham, an ESPN darling in previous rounds thanks to FX’s Welcome to Wrexham docuseries, play in the 12:25 PM ET window Saturday.

But hey, whiparound shows are cool, especially during the busiest window of the weekend. We wouldn’t mind seeing more of them going forward.

[World Soccer Talk]