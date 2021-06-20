When Christian Eriksen collapsed during one of the opening matches of Euro 2020, a sports broadcast quickly became something else entirely.

Eriksen is thankfully recovering, but there were scary moments where it looked like a player had just died right in front of viewers; those watching ESPN and around the world were treated to some very horrifying sights, including well after it became clear that this was something much different from a typical sports injury. And while ESPN’s broadcast did have control over the post-game studio shows that also had to deal with an unexpectedly weighty scenario, they had no control beyond dumping the feed entirely while Eriksen was undergoing CPR and other medical treatment on the field, surrounded by his teammates in an effort to obstruct the view.

ESPN’s lead producer Amy Rosenfeld told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that she was not happy about the decisions made by the world feed director, but that from her end the options were limited.

From the Globe:

“When there’s likely a very significant injury, when we are controlling the production, controlling the sights and sounds, we do a lot of training here at ESPN about how to appropriately document what’s happening while also being cognizant of who’s watching, of imagery the devastating effect it can have on an audience,” said Rosenfeld. “In the case of Christian Eriksen, it was a really, really tough experience for all of us because the director made decisions that we at ESPN would not have made.