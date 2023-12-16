Tom Lockyer collapsed during Saturday’s match between Bournemouth and Luton.

Saturday’s English Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton Town has been abandoned after Luton defender and team captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field and needed medical attention.

In the 60th minute of Saturday’s match with the score tied at 1-1, Lockyer collapsed toward the middle of the field and players from both teams immediately called for medical attention. Luton manager Rob Edwards quickly ran onto the field and motioned for the players to clear the area to allow the medical personnel to perform.

Lockyer was brought off the field on a stretcher by the medical team while both teams were sent back to their respective locker rooms as the match was suspended. However, a few minutes later the English Premier League announced that the match had been abandoned completely.

“The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match,” the English Premier League said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to Gary Taphouse of Sky Sports, a Bournemouth team doctor said that Lockyer is “alert and responsive” after the scary incident.

This is not the first time that Lockyer has collapsed during a match. According to Mirror, he collapsed last season during the 11th minute of Luton’s Championship play-off final against Coventry. He received hospital treatment and heart surgery after he was diagnosed with an atrial fibrillation which causes an irregular heartbeat.

The game ended with a 1-1 score after goals from Elijah Adebayo and Dominic Solanke.

[Mirror]