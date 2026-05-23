Credit: England

It’s not just NFL teams that have something to strive for on social media this month. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, national teams are releasing their squads for the tournament with similarly dramatic announcements.

Norway literally got their king to announce the squad. Brazil did it the old-fashioned way by announcing it on live television with no reports or leaks ahead of time. Apparently, both Shams and Adam Schefter were busy.

But it’s no surprise that the best World Cup announcement video is where it all began. That honor is coming home to England, whose team is looking for just their second-ever World Cup win on the 60th anniversary of their 1966 triumph.

And what better theme to announce the squad with than the thing that is the most quintessentially English thing that has ever existed? No, it’s not Halo, leave that to the Chargers. It’s the Beatles. It is appropriately set to the soundtrack of “Come Together,” while some of the graphics throughout the reveal video look straight out of “Yellow Submarine.”

Of course, regarding the actual players selected by coach Thomas Tuchel, there is major controversy. Huge stars like Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harry Maguire have all been left out of the squad as Tuchel looks towards a more tactically rigid approach for the World Cup.

The England squad video has an incredible 13 million views on just X alone, showing just how far and wide these announcement videos are going. If you think the World Cup is lacking hype at the moment, the end of the Premier League and other major European competitions will quickly sharpen everyone’s focus on the world’s greatest tournament, which starts in less than a month.

Now, if we could just do something about those ticket prices.