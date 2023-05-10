CBS Special Report
PoliticsSoccerBy Chris Novak on

Fans in the New York City and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas enjoying Tuesday’s Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City were met with a rude awakening early on in the CBS broadcast. Coverage of the Donald Trump civil suit verdict interrupted coverage of the match and left some viewers irate.

12 minutes into the match, WCBS-NY and WUSA cut away from the match to deliver a ‘Special Report’ that a New York jury had found former President Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in a civil lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll.

Coverage eventually resumed after the interruption, which only appears to have occurred in those two markets. Binghamton, Buffalo, Little Rock, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and West Palm Beach were among nearby or significant areas that didn’t break away from coverage of the much-anticipated Champions League match.

To a degree, it does make sense that WCBS in New York would cut in. It’s a story rooted in New York City, so it’s a matter of public interest to the city. With Washington, D.C., being that Trump is a former President, that also makes sense.

Still, viewers were still extremely unhappy about the network’s decision to cut into the match’s coverage.

It’s not the first or last time that sports viewers were disappointed to see the game they’re watching get interrupted by breaking news. Viewers have gotten irritated at cut-ins during important weather events, let alone national news like this. So it’s unsurprising that they were teed off when coverage broke in. That’s the gamble you take when you run sporting events on free, over-the-air television. Those affiliates deem the news necessary and will always get the pick of the litter.

Donald Trump will also always receive significant interest. That was a lesson everyone in NYC and Washington D.C. was reminded of on Tuesday.

[Awful Announcing]

About Chris Novak

Chris Novak has been talking and writing about sports ever since he can remember. Previously, Novak wrote for and managed sites in the SB Nation network for nearly a decade from 2013-2022

View all posts by Chris Novak