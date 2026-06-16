Credit: Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

President Donald Trump will reportedly be afforded the ability to lift the World Cup trophy on-stage with the victors during next month’s final at MetLife Stadium, according to a report by Ben Jacobs of the U.K. outlet talkSPORT. Many will recall, Trump lifted the trophy alongside Premier League side Chelsea after they won the FIFA Club World Cup last summer.

Per Jacobs, “The US president has already been told FIFA wish him to hand over the World Cup trophy to the eventual champions.”

Traditional FIFA protocol for the trophy ceremony is for the trophy to remain on a plinth until a member of the winning team brings it to the celebration podium. “Sources say FIFA will leave it to Trump’s own discretion as to whether he wishes to stay in with the team during the lift or remain with other executives during the ceremony,” Jacobs reports, adding that “White House insiders believe Trump will again choose to celebrate with the victorious team.”

According to the report, “Both Mexican and Canadian officials will be invited to appear at the closing ceremony,” though it is unclear if they will be afforded the same access to the trophy as Trump.

Trump has been a fixture at many of the biggest sporting events in the United States during his second term as president. Most recently, Trump appeared during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The president has also appeared at the US Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in 2025, and the College Football Playoff National Championship between Miami and Indiana earlier this year. Of course, he attended the UFC event held in his backyard over the weekend, too.

Given his penchant for both sporting events and attention, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise for Trump to involve himself in the ceremonial trophy lift, as he did during the Club World Cup.