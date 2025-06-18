Screengrab via DAZN

The Club World Cup is currently happening in stadiums throughout America, although the response from fans at home and abroad has been tepid at best.

The tournament has been criticized as a naked cash grab at the expense of player welfare in an already overrun calendar. And in spite of little interest in rights fees, DAZN picked up the global rights to the Club World Cup, after a $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia, who is hosting the 2034 World Cup.

So far, the Club World Cup has provided some decent games and moments. But the highlight may be the technology on display from the broadcast side.

DAZN is partnering with TNT to show games in America and during a group stage game between Chelsea and LAFC in Atlanta, showcased a unique camera angle for a goal scored by Pedro Neto from the Premier League side – ref cam footage.

This unique camera angle is actually incredibly cool, as long as you block out all the empty seats of course. What immediately strikes you is just how fast the game is played close up and just how technically skilled these players are. What might look like a slow, fluid move from the broadcast angle is filled with rapid changes of direction and fast play from end to end.

We would love to see more special footage like this from DAZN throughout the Club World Cup. At least it would take some of the focus away from the other headlines that have come out of the tournament so far that have given fans a sour taste about the event.