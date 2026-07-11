Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup 2026 – Quarter Final – Spain v Belgium – Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. – July 10, 2026 Spain’s Mikel Merino celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

As soon as Mikel Merino subbed in for Spain on Friday, Darren Fletcher knew.

Spain and Belgium were knotted 1-1 in the 85th minute of Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup when the 30-year-old Merino entered the match, replacing Dani Olmo. As he did, the Fox Sports announcer made sure to note the arrival of the Arsenal midfielder and the impact he could have on the game’s finish.

“I mentioned Mikel Merino about five minutes ago, and he is now on to replace Dani Olmo,” said Fletcher as Merino ran onto the field. “So, don’t sleep on him. If anyone can find the winning goal, it might well be this fellow.”

Darren Fletcher: “I mentioned Mikel Merino about five minutes ago, and he is now on to replace Dani Olmo. So, don’t sleep on him. If anyone can find the winning goal, it might well be this fellow.” ⚽🎙️🎯🪄 #WorldCup [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 10, 2026 at 2:05 PM

Not two minutes later, after Pau Cubarsi’s strike bounced off backup Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens, Merino punched it in for what would become the game-clinching goal.

“IT’S MIKEL MERINO! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! OFF THE BENCH TO SCORE AGAIN!” Darren Fletcher with the Spain-Belgium quarterfinal call for Fox. ⚽️🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Fdlu1Q2jxd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 10, 2026

It wasn’t as though Fletcher pulled that prediction out of thin air. Merino had subbed in late during Spain’s Round of 16 game against Portugal, and it took him 6 minutes to score the game-winner. So this isn’t something new for him; he’s just getting faster.

Spain has now moved to the semifinals, where they’ll face France. If the score is tied late and Merino subs in, you better believe Fletcher and everyone watching at home will be ready.