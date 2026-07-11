As soon as Mikel Merino subbed in for Spain on Friday, Darren Fletcher knew.
Spain and Belgium were knotted 1-1 in the 85th minute of Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup when the 30-year-old Merino entered the match, replacing Dani Olmo. As he did, the Fox Sports announcer made sure to note the arrival of the Arsenal midfielder and the impact he could have on the game’s finish.
“I mentioned Mikel Merino about five minutes ago, and he is now on to replace Dani Olmo,” said Fletcher as Merino ran onto the field. “So, don’t sleep on him. If anyone can find the winning goal, it might well be this fellow.”
Darren Fletcher: “I mentioned Mikel Merino about five minutes ago, and he is now on to replace Dani Olmo. So, don’t sleep on him. If anyone can find the winning goal, it might well be this fellow.” ⚽🎙️🎯🪄 #WorldCup
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 10, 2026 at 2:05 PM
Not two minutes later, after Pau Cubarsi’s strike bounced off backup Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens, Merino punched it in for what would become the game-clinching goal.
“IT’S MIKEL MERINO! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! OFF THE BENCH TO SCORE AGAIN!”
Darren Fletcher with the Spain-Belgium quarterfinal call for Fox. ⚽️🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Fdlu1Q2jxd
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 10, 2026
It wasn’t as though Fletcher pulled that prediction out of thin air. Merino had subbed in late during Spain’s Round of 16 game against Portugal, and it took him 6 minutes to score the game-winner. So this isn’t something new for him; he’s just getting faster.
Spain has now moved to the semifinals, where they’ll face France. If the score is tied late and Merino subs in, you better believe Fletcher and everyone watching at home will be ready.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.