Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kevin Sousa; REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Darren Fletcher spoke for millions of soccer fans around the globe with his commentary about VAR during Tuesday’s round-of-16 FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver.

Colombia players were livid with referee Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros for not calling a penalty just over two minutes into extra time after Jáminton Campaz drew contact from Switzerland’s Miro Muheim. And on the Fox broadcast, Fletcher made it clear that he thought the play was at least “worth a look” from video assistant referee (VAR) Guillermo Pacheco.

“I’ll tell you what,” Fletcher, the Fox play-by-play announcer, said. “I’ll tell you what. I’ll tell you what.”

“He’s late,” Fox color commentator Owen Hargreaves interjected, and Fletcher agreed.

“This is worth another look, Joe, isn’t it?” Fletcher asked rules analyst Dr. Joe Machnik.

“This is worth a look, isn’t it?” Fox play-by-play announcer Darren Fletcher was “very surprised” that the referee didn’t take another look at this play for a penalty. #WorldCup [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 7, 2026 at 3:26 PM

“You would think that the VAR would want the referee to at least see a different angle on the play,” Machnik said.

“Do you think that’s a penalty or not?” Fletcher responded to Machnik.

“Well, it’s a late challenge for sure and worthy of another look,” Machnik explained. “I would think it would be a penalty if the referee saw an angle which would warrant that decision. But he’s not going to take another look.”

“I’m very surprised at that, Owen, that he’s not had a look. Are you?” Fletcher asked Hargreaves.

“Yeah, I don’t disagree,” Hargreaves replied. “I mean, that’s what it’s there for, isn’t it?”

“Well, I think so,” Fletcher said. “And also, when it’s at full speed, it’s difficult to make a correct decision. Because there certainly was contact.”

Moments later, Colombia’s Davinson Sánchez was shown a yellow card for a foul after getting tangled up with Switzerland’s Cedric Itten.

“VAR is the bane of my life,” Fletcher said.

Darren Fletcher: “VAR is the bane of my life.” … Fletcher: “My son’s just messaged to say ‘definite penalty.'” Owen Hargreaves: “You should be concentrating on the game, not looking at your phone.” Fletcher: “He’s also had choice words about the officials, too. I won’t repeat them.” [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 7, 2026 at 3:32 PM

Fletcher added that his son sent him a message about the play that wasn’t ruled a penalty.

“My son’s just messaged to say ‘definite penalty,'” Fletcher explained. “I’m taking that all day long. I’ll have that.”

“You should be concentrating on the game, not looking at your phone,” Hargreaves quipped.

“He’s also had choice words about the officials, too, which I won’t repeat,” Fletcher added.

Whether it’s about choosing what to have another look at or how VAR reaches rulings after review, the system has driven many in the soccer world crazy. Earlier on Tuesday, Fox color commentator Rob Green took issue with VAR erasing an Egypt goal vs. Argentina.

“A hundred yards away, someone stepping on someone’s toe, is not why VAR was brought into the game,” Green said on the Fox broadcast of Tuesday’s Argentina-Egypt match. “We’ve gotten to a point now where it’s reaching far beyond the powers that it should have.”

After a scoreless draw through extra time, Switzerland outdueled Colombia in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals for a date with Argentina.