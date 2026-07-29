President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino talk while confetti falls from the air as part of the World Cup Trophy ceremony during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ.

By the numbers, the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a resounding success, with the final between Spain and Argentina earning a combined 66 million viewers between the English and Spanish broadcasts.

However, fans and pundits have had plenty to complain about regarding how things were handled behind the scenes throughout the tournament. Among the most controversial moments was when U.S. President Donald Trump successfully lobbied to have USMNT’s leading goal scorer reinstated to compete in the round of 16 against Belgium despite being assessed a red card in the previous match, which typically warrants a one-game suspension for the next match.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged he received a call from the president, but downplayed Trump’s influence, insisting that the U.S’s favorable ruling came from an independent panel (the ruling was later reported to have come from a single individual). On Tuesday, more murkiness surrounding Infantino emerged, with The Times in the UK reporting that Infantino was exploring selling a 20% stake in a new commercial entity centered around the World Cup to investors with close ties to the Trump administration, namely Josh Kushner.

More reporting around the 2026 World Cup has revealed that Infantino was far from the only one endowing undeserved benefits to politically connected stakeholders.

According to TheTexasVoice.com, “politicians, a television news anchor, and a labor union that is active in Democratic Party politics – were among those who received free World Cup tickets from the component of Harris County government that runs NRG Park.”

One of the beneficiaries, Daniella Guzman, a news anchor from KPRC-TV, was given three tickets to the June 17 Portugal-DR Congo match. Guzman posted a reel of herself and her parents watching the match from a luxury suite.

World Cup tickets sold for astronomical prices throughout the event, leaving it largely inaccessible for large swaths of fans, and the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown left many fans from foreign countries unable to attend even if they had the means to purchase tickets. As much unity as the 2026 World Cup brought, it also served as a stark reminder of how the political class, and those connected to it, play by their own set of rules.