Credit: Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images; Seton O’Connor

The voice of American soccer, Alexi Lalas, appears to have no interest in reducing youth soccer costs to improve the talent pipeline for the USMNT.

After another tough World Cup exit, the conversation around the growth of the sport turned again toward the price of youth participation. Lalas, debating with his followers on X, went to bat repeatedly this week in favor of a free market in the sport, even arguing that allowing club soccer to price some children out will make the country’s soccer culture “proudly unique.”

In a response on social media, longtime Dan Patrick Show producer Seton O’Connor offered a thorough example from Spain, where his son has competed in the youth system.

“The answer is right in front of Alexi Lalas’ face and he somehow never sees it,” O’Connor said in a video. “With the USMNT crashing out of the World Cup, people are talking again about fixing youth soccer in the United States, so the conversation has turned to free academies. Alexi Lalas usually replies with, ‘Who’s going to pay for all this free soccer?'”

The answer is right in front of @AlexiLalas and somehow he doesn’t see it pic.twitter.com/tP5dwDoeAo — Seton O’Connor (@HiMyNameIsSeton) July 8, 2026

The model put forth by O’Connor is CF Damm in Barcelona, run by the Damm brewing company. Damm, which O’Connor said was similar in size to that of the parent company of Samuel Adams beers, funds and operates its own football club, dedicated solely to the development of Spanish soccer talent.

Players recruited to CF Damm compete in the top division of Spanish youth soccer, where phenoms like Spanish national team star Lamine Yamal still play.

O’Connor suggested that rather than running out the tired “no such things as free lunch” arguments that Lalas relies on, the conversation should shift toward asking why no major American corporation values something like youth sports development.

“Now let’s think about American companies. Apple, Google, Amazon, Nike, Tesla, SpaceX, their resources dwarf Damm’s. And several of them have also benefitted from stuff like government contracts and tax incentives and other forms of public support over the years,” O’Connor explained.

“So if public policy can be used to support already-successful companies keep growing, why couldn’t some of that success be reinvested into developing the next generation of American soccer players? Just a portion, just a small piece of it. Damm already proves that the model works. Why are we asking who’s going to pay for all this free soccer rather than asking, ‘Why hasn’t a single American company stepped up that youth soccer is a cause worth backing?'”

O’Connor then imagined what spending power would be possible if these huge companies moved even a portion of their advertising for this year’s World Cup to giving resources to kids who want to play soccer.

Because much of Lalas’ argument online revolved around a capitalist belief that companies should have the right to “sell” soccer at whatever price the market will pay and that executives and coaches in the system deserve to be paid whatever they are worth in that market, O’Connor tried to speak that language in his final point:

“Why do companies think that buying 30 seconds of advertising creates more value than building the next generation of players? I feel like that’s something that a proud American and a proud capitalist who also loves soccer, like Alexi Lalas, could speak to.”

Strangely, Lalas reposted O’Connor’s take on X without any added context or rebuttal, as if to endorse the idea — despite the fact that it runs completely counter to his take.

Perhaps this is just further proof that, while Lalas clearly has firmly held beliefs, his mission, above all, is to troll rather than to spread these beliefs or convince others of his perspectives.