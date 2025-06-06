Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the biggest stars American soccer has ever produced is joining one of the sport’s most prominent media companies.

Former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Clint Dempsey is set to join Men in Blazers Media Network, the company announced on Thursday. The deal is described as a multi-year agreement and will see Dempsey serve as the lead analyst for Men in Blazers’ USMNT coverage, according to the Sports Business Journal. Dempsey will also host a brand new show called The Deuce, an homage to his nickname and jersey number.

CLINT DEMPSEY JOINS MEN IN BLAZERS 🇺🇸 The USMNT legend will be the face of The Deuce – a series of live shows, match reactions and podcasts covering all things US Soccer in the lead-up to a MASSIVE World Cup on home soil 🏆 Buckle up, it’s going to be a fun ride ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1CPbTwq2cJ — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 5, 2025

Per SBJ, “Dempsey will provide analysis and commentary before, during, and after games, including previews for the 2026 men’s World Cup.” On Saturday, Dempsey will co-host the Men in Blazers altcast on TNT alongside the company’s founder, Roger Bennett, during the USMNT-Türkiye friendly.

Since retiring from playing in 2018, Dempsey has become a prominent television analyst during coverage of USMNT games. He is most notable for serving as an analyst for Fox’s World Cup studio coverage in 2022. The American has also made frequent appearances on CBS’s various soccer properties, including USMNT matches in the CONCACAF Nations League.

There are few former USMNT players as recognizable as Clint Dempsey, and almost all of them have carved out solid second acts in the media. Landon Donovan currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports, and Tim Howard is a fixture on NBC’s Premier League coverage.