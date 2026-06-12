Jesse Marsch is currently leading Canada into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his experience as a USMNT assistant coach seems to have left a bitter taste in his mouth. Specifically, around the national anthem and American players’ apparant disinterest in singing it.

“Every one of these boys is incredibly Canadian,” Marsch said during a Thursday press conference. “And the pride that they have in putting on the jersey, representing the country, hearing the national anthem …

“In the U.S., sometimes we had to beg players to sing the national anthem. These guys [the Canadian players] sing the national anthem, belt it out to the top of their lungs, because they want to show the country how proud they are to be here, to be Canadians and to represent what Canada is.”

Clint Dempsey was a member of that USMNT squad. The former soccer star was told about Marsch’s comments Friday during Fox’s pregame show before Canada’s opening World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Fox studio analyst was none too pleased with the insinuation.

“I can’t take that guy too seriously.”@clint_dempsey responds to Jesse Marsch’s recent comments about his time with the USMNT pic.twitter.com/x4JvlDHRkh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 12, 2026

“He really said that?” Dempsey asked. “Man, I can’t take this guy too seriously. It was an honor for me growing up and represent my country. When the national anthem happened, I wasn’t someone who normally would sing. I put my hand over my heart, and I’d pray to the good man upstairs. I’m someone who’s bled for this country. I broke my nose playing for this country. I’ve come back from two heart procedures and played for this country.

“I’m not going to take advice from someone who switched to the other side and singing another country’s national anthem. And as my boy [Thierry Henry] would say, stay in your own lane. It looks like he’s in a dang moped, so worry about your own team.”

National anthems are one of those things people get very weird about. Some think they should be handled very specifically and try to police how others handle them, while others feel it’s an individual’s right to act as they want during them. Ultimately, singing a national anthem makes for a lovely scene, but if you go out and lose 5-0, no one’s gonna remember or care.

Marsch, who became Canada’s coach in 2024, played 321 games and appeared in two matches for the U.S. before becoming a coach. Dempsey played 141 times internationally and was a part of three USMNT World Cup squads.