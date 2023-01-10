When the news first came that journalist Grant Wahl had died suddenly in Qatar while covering the 2022 FIF World Cup, rumors and misinformation spread pretty quickly. Wahl’s brother essentially broke the news by posting a video claiming he thought foul play was involved, something he would quickly walk back. But even as the details began to take shape, it was hard for many people not to draw connections and make assumptions.

Eventually, however, the medical truth was revealed. Specifically, by Wahl’s wife, renowned infectious disease physician Dr. Céline Gounder.

An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.

She added in an interview with the New York Times that Wahl’s death resulted from an aneurysm. Specifically, a catastrophic rupture in his ascending aorta, which carries blood from the heart.

This, unfortunately, didn’t stop many anti-vaxxers from spreading unsubstantiated claims about how Wahl’s death was somehow related to the vaccine, much like how the same people drew direct lines to Damar Hamlin’s health situation.

Gounder wrote an op-ed for the New York Times on Sunday that confronts the rumors that spread following Wahl’s death and the “vile” harassment she’s faced when the truth didn’t line up with their grift.

“I didn’t respond to disinformation or harassment on Substack or on social media,” Gounder wrote. “I didn’t reply to the email that read: ‘Now you understand that you killed your poor husband. Karma is a b—-.’ I’ve received these kinds of messages before, including rape and death threats, over the course of the pandemic, but receiving them about Grant was vile, especially as waves of anguish threatened to consume me.”