CBS Sports has agreed to a deal with ata football that will bring “at least 15 matches” from the top flight leagues in France, Germany, and Italy to CBS Sports Network.

HERE WE GO ? We are excited to announce our partnership with @CBSSports for the 2022-2023 season ? At least 15 matches will be broadcast on @CBSSportsNet across D1 Arkema, Serie A Femminile TIM and FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga ? pic.twitter.com/PAYqhu1Dqm — ata football (@atafball) September 23, 2022

The partnership begins this Sunday with a broadcast of Paris Saint-Germain Féminine vs FC Fleury 91 in France’s D1 Arkema, beginning at 6:45 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports already has deals with the US-based NWSL and England’s WSL. Both of those deals contain a significant streaming component (only one of the first five WSL matches airs on CBS Sports Network, with the other four on Paramount+, and most of the NWSL’s included matches air on Paramount+), but this one is cable-only. That’s because ata football streams matches from those leagues on their own subscription platform, which is available in the US.

[CBS Sports]