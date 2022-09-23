CBSSoccerBy Joe Lucia on

CBS Sports has agreed to a deal with ata football that will bring “at least 15 matches” from the top flight leagues in France, Germany, and Italy to CBS Sports Network.

The partnership begins this Sunday with a broadcast of Paris Saint-Germain Féminine vs FC Fleury 91 in France’s D1 Arkema, beginning at 6:45 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports already has deals with the US-based NWSL and England’s WSL. Both of those deals contain a significant streaming component (only one of the first five WSL matches airs on CBS Sports Network, with the other four on Paramount+, and most of the NWSL’s included matches air on Paramount+), but this one is cable-only. That’s because ata football streams matches from those leagues on their own subscription platform, which is available in the US.

[CBS Sports]

