On Thursday, CBS Sports announced its coverage plans for the 2024-25 Serie A season, which includes the league’s first-ever match on the CBS broadcast network.

CBS will air the AC Milan-Parma match on Saturday, August 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET, the first time the network will air a Serie A match. CBS has aired various NWSL and Champions League matches over the years.

The timing of airing this match makes sense, given that the college football slate returns in full a week later on Saturday, August 31, and the NFL schedule swoops in with a fury on Sunday, September 8. Even with CBS primarily airing college football in its traditional 3:30 p.m. ET window, there won’t be many opportunities to feature Serie A on broadcast throughout the fall.

In the studio, CBS Sports’ Serie A coverage will remain similar to previous seasons. Poppy Miller will be the primary studio host, along with analysts Matteo Bonetti, Mike Grella, and Marco Messina and rules analyst Christina Unkel.

Bonetti will call the Milan-Parma match along with play-by-play announcer Chris Wittyngham.

The 2024-25 Serie A season begins on Saturday, August 17. The full season will be available to stream on Paramount+, with various other matches also available on the CBS broadcast network, the CBS Sports Network, and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

After some question about where Serie A would land for 2024-25 and beyond, the league re-upped with CBS on a two-year deal. Conversations between CBS and Serie A about renewing their deal started last fall but stalled out in the spring before a deal was eventually struck in July.

CBS also struck a four-year deal this summer with the English Football League to air matches across the Championship, League One, and League Two, along with the Carabao Cup, beginning with the 2024-25 season. The EFL season began last weekend.

[CBS Sports]