Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

CBS Sports is adding another competition to its soccer portfolio.

The network announced it has secured rights to the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the top club competition for the confederation, through 2030. Rights for the annual competition were previously held by Fox Sports.

Per CBS, all 51 matches will stream live on Paramount+ with select matches airing live on the CBS Sports Network cable channel and the CBS Sports Golazo Network FAST channel. The deal also includes rights for the CONCACAF Central American Cup and CONCACAF Caribbean Cup.

The Champions Cup draws heavily from the two top leagues in CONCACAF — MLS and Liga MX — but also includes clubs from domestic leagues across the region, including the Canadian Premier League and various Central American leagues. High finishers in the Central American Cup and Caribbean Cup receive automatic berths into Champions Cup.

CBS Sports’ deal with CONCACAF comes in the weeks after the network lost rights to another key competition within the confederation, Nations League, which features national teams from across the region. Fox Sports announced a deal last month to broadcast the next two CONCACAF Nations League cycles as well as the next two CONCACAF Gold Cups, which the network has held rights to for some time.

The move of Champions Cup from Fox Sports to CBS Sports is interesting in the sense that it is likely to further diminish exposure of CONCACAF club soccer on linear television. As it stands, a limited number of MLS games are broadcast by Fox, Liga MX has disparate deals with Spanish-language networks, Fox broadcasts select Leagues Cup matches, and a limited number of USL matches appear on linear television. At the very least, even if CBS Sp0rts Network broadcasts the same number of matches as FS1 did under the prior deal, CBSSN is available in far fewer households than FS1. But, by the wording of CBS Sports’ announcement, it appears this deal is focused primarily on Paramount+.

Whether that’s a net positive or negative remains to be seen. Paramount+ is already home to many soccer fans in the United States considering UEFA Champions League rights, so perhaps this is a favorable arrangement for Champions Cup. But the lack of linear exposure isn’t ideal for a competition still looking to breakthrough with casual viewers.