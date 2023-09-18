The CBS Sports Golazo Network is adding more original programming to its content lineup.

Per a release from CBS Sports on Monday, Scoreline will air each evening, airing highlights and recapping the day’s news and results. A variety of talent from the Golazo Network will be featured on the show.

Seven days a week, SCORELINE will continuously catch fans up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can’t-miss goals from the day’s action. Featuring a rotating cast of CBS Sports Golazo Network talent, the hour-long studio show SCORELINE will first stream live each evening following the completion of soccer’s top afternoon matches to provide all the need-to-know news, highlights and previews for the rest of the day’s top fixtures. SCORELINE will then air throughout the night with the latest updates capturing the top moments and storylines from the evening matches. Its debut episode will air at 5:00 PM, ET.

The free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) CBS Sports Golazo Network is available on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and CBS Sports digital platforms. It launched in April with a pair of original programs. Morning Footy, airing each weekday morning, and Box 2 Box, airing weekday afternoons, were featured from the start along with live matches, replays, documentaries, and other content.

In July, the Golazo Network added Attacking Third, a thrice-weekly show focusing on women’s soccer. Kickin’ It, a weekly interview show, was announced in August and premieres this week.

Scoreline debuts on Thursday, September 21 at 5 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

[CBS Sports]