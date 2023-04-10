Tuesday will see the launch of the new CBS Sports Golazo Network, a free advertising-supported streaming TV (FAST) network focused specifically on soccer around the world. The network will carry both live matches and studio programming. It will be available for free via CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and Pluto TV, and will also be available in CBS’ direct-to-consumer Paramount+ app. And it’s now rolled out its initial programming schedule. Here’s what that looks like for live matches:

CBS Sports Golazo Network launches Tuesday as a first-of-its-kind free, 24/7 digital network offering fans unparalleled global soccer coverage. Live studio shows, exclusive UEFA Champions League coverage & 12 live matches headline the early programming.https://t.co/dUAsDZtsh4 pic.twitter.com/HhUuBnw84S — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) April 10, 2023

And here’s more on what to expect on the studio side, from a Paramount Press Express release:

MORNING FOOTY, the Network’s flagship morning show streaming live from 7:00-9:00 AM, ET, and the newly announced BOX 2 BOX will anchor CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK’s live weekday studio programming lineup. MORNING FOOTY helps fans set their day with highlights, interviews and the storylines impacting soccer worldwide with hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and reporter Jenny Chiu. BOX 2 BOX airs live on weekdays from 1:00-2:00 PM, ET, with host Poppy Miller and analysts Ian Paul Joy and Aaron West. The news-driven show updates fans on everything they need to know as it quickly recaps all the latest news and headlines. Reporters from the around the world will join BOX 2 BOX for up-to-date coverage, including Guillem Balagué, Anita Jones, Felipe Cárdenas and Jimmy Conrad, who will also contribute across the Network. …The programming lineup for CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK’s April 11 premiere will include MORNING FOOTY, BOX 2 BOX as an exclusive special edition UEFA Champions League pre-match show, a live tactical cam for Manchester City-Bayern Munich, and multiple Network-exclusive post-match shows including THE CHAMPIONS CLUB, a live CBS Sports studio program hosted by Miller with extensive UCL match highlights and analysis. Beginning at 7 PM, ET, the Network will re-air CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League coverage, including both quarterfinal matches. …Programming at launch also includes simulcasts of CALCIO E CAPPUCCINO, CBS Sports’ Serie A studio show, magazine shows, Paramount+’s STORIES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL GAME soccer documentary collection and more.

We’ll see how the launch goes for CBS. But they certainly have experience in this space, with the 2018-launched CBS Sports HQ approaching its fifth anniversary. And CBS Sports Golazo will have some extra things going for it in comparison to many FAST channels, perhaps especially with those live matches. It will be interesting to see how this model works out for them.

[Paramount Press Express; photo from Mary Kouw/CBS]