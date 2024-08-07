Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, CBS Sports announced its coverage plans for the 2024-25 English Football League season, including revealing its match selections across the Championship, League One, and League Two through the end of September.

Poppy Miller will host CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, the company’s primary weekend studio coverage. She’ll be joined by analysts Nigel Reo-Coker and Mike Grella, along with on-site reporters Geoff Shreeves and Anita Jones. Brian McBride and Lloyd Sam will also contribute to coverage during the debut week of the season.

CBS signed a multi-year deal with the EFL last month, running through the 2027-28 season. The deal includes matches from the Championship, League One, and League Two and also includes the rights to the Carabao Cup. Next week, the company will air its first five Carabao Cup matches, with first-round matches set for August 13 and 14.

All matches will stream on Paramount+, and some will also be available on the CBS Sports Golazo Network or CBS Sports Network.

CBS also revealed its match schedule through the end of September. Unsurprisingly, the network is leaning hard into Wrexham, airing the club’s first nine matches (including their Carabao Cup tilt with Sheffield United) over the season’s first two months.

The only Wrexham match CBS won’t air over the first two months is their EFL Trophy title with Salford City. Leeds United is also a popular pick with eight matches through the end of September, while the J.J. Watt-invested Burnley has six matches airing, and the Tom Brady-backed Birmingham City has selected three times.

[CBS Sports]