Carli Lloyd

The United States Women’s National Team was able to advance out of the group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but only barely after a narrow 0-0 draw against Portugal. And USWNT legend Carli Lloyd did not mince words in her criticism of the team.

The United States needed a decisive victory against Portugal to win Group E at the World Cup or a draw to simply advance to the knockout round as the second-place team in the group. The USWNT only managed a draw, narrowly avoiding a defeat that would have ended their World Cup run as a Portugal shot bounced off the post.

Lloyd, a USWNT legend who is now an analyst for Fox, was not happy about the performance or the way they celebrated after the poor showing.

“Just seeing these images for the first time at the desk, I have never witnessed something like that,” Lloyd said. “There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and being ‘hello’ to your family. But to be dancing? To be smiling? I mean, the player of the match was that post. You are lucky to not be going home right now.”

Lloyd also had harsh criticism for USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski. "There's multiple things that have just been spiraling out of control and now it's being revealed on the world's biggest stage." pic.twitter.com/o5tB4leKzm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 1, 2023

Lloyd also had some harsh words for USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski, claiming that things have “just been spiraling out of control” under his leadership.

“This isn’t a surprise to me,” Lloyd said. “I voiced my concern several years ago, I voiced my concerns when I left the team, I voiced my concern to the team when I was at the Olympics when we were competing for that Bronze Medal game. And I haven’t seen much that has changed. From a tactical perspective, it’s been the same. It’s been very predictable. Players don’t seem to be cohesive on the field, don’t seem to be playing in synchronicity.

“There’s something not right,” Lloyd said. “And it’s not one thing, there’s multiple things that have just been spiraling out of control, and now it’s being revealed on the world’s biggest stage. You can’t get away with doing all of these things for so many years.”

The good news for the team is their World Cup run is not over – they advanced out of the group stage and will play either Sweden or Italy in the round of 16 on Aug. 6.