IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Wayrynen

In what many considered the biggest USMNT match in history, the Americans simply fell apart, eventually losing 4-1 to Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

In retrospect, it might have been smart to predict that the U.S. wasn’t likely to go much further than this point; the hype and excitement around this squad, coupled with a home-field advantage, led to a massive sense of disappointment.

That disappointment wasn’t just for fans, but also for those who cover U.S. soccer for a living.

Fox Sports analyst Carli Lloyd, who knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a World Cup, didn’t pull any punches following the match, saying that it felt like the American side lost the game before it even began.

🎙️ @CarliLloyd shares her thoughts after the USA exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/AiXMZCNn9P — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

“It’s a bit of a downer for us being out here now after this loss, but I felt like they lost the game before they even stepped out onto the pitch,” said Lloyd. “I’m not sure why, and I don’t know the reasons, but just from the beginning, just chasing, tentative, scared, just not confident on the ball. And I think big-time players— you wanted some of those big-time players to step up in big moments.”

Lloyd then zeroed in on one big-time player in particular, saying she was especially disappointed in Christian Pulisic, who failed to be a difference-maker before he was removed in the 59th minute due to an injury.

“I gotta be honest, I was a bit disappointed with Christian Pulisic,” she continued. “I think whether he wants to be the star of this team or not, we didn’t see enough from him in this particular game and really the whole World Cup. Little glimpses here and there.”

Lloyd did note that it was a great World Cup for the U.S., which won its group and reached the Round of 16 for only the second time, even if it all came crashing down in the end.

“There is a bright future, but this is just a real disappointing loss to go out on,” she ended.