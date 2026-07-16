Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bundesliga has completed its media rights cycle by announcing a Spanish-language deal with Telemundo and Peacock, complementing an unconventional English-language deal with USA Network and Fandango.

According to Sports Business Journal, Bundesliga’s Spanish-language deal will be worth $10 million per year for three years. With English-language rights bringing in an additional $20 million per season, that means the league is earning roughly the same amount as it did under its previous deal with ESPN.

The deal will give Bundesliga a much larger linear television presence in Spanish than in English. One hundred Bundesliga matches per season will air in Spanish on either Telemundo or Universo, compared to around 30 in English on USA Network. The remainder of the matches will stream on Peacock, a much more established home for soccer that already carries both the English- and Spanish-language Premier League rights.

Telemundo Executive Vice President of Sports Joaquín Duro told Sports Business Journal that scheduling flexibility was one of the biggest advantages of the agreement.

“The times of the matchups play very well for us where we can move from Telemundo to Universo and obviously all of those on Peacock, and move around from English Premier League to Bundesliga and keep the audiences flowing from Telemundo to Peacock and to Universo.”

There has been some criticism of Bundesliga’s previously announced English-language agreement with USA Sports. By placing the majority of its matches on the lesser-known Fandango streaming service, despite it being free, the deal reduces the chances of casual viewers stumbling across Bundesliga matches. With only 30 matches on USA Network, the league also may not have consistent television windows.

But the Spanish-language deal solves many of those problems. The increased linear windows, including an unknown number of over-the-air broadcasts on Telemundo, should result in more consistent television exposure. Plus, as previously mentioned, Peacock is a well-known home for soccer in a way that puts Fandango at a significant disadvantage.

These deals replace a unified English- and Spanish-language rights agreement with ESPN. Under that deal, Bundesliga received very few linear television windows, with the vast majority of matches streaming on ESPN+.

Overall, it seems that despite the unorthodox rights structure, Bundesliga can be pretty happy with the exposure and revenue these new deals provide.