Credit: BBC Sport

After Spain came away with a 1-0 victory over Argentina to conclude the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, BBC Sport closed out its coverage with a World Cup montage that soccer fans loved.

The montage featured many great sights and sounds from this year’s World Cup, accompanied by the Guns N’ Roses 1998 smash hit “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

BBC Sport’s Alex Ewing posted to X, “Pleasure making BBC Sport’s World Cup closing montage with [Dom Robson-Smith]. See you in 4 years.”

Here’s the montage that BBC Sport viewers in the United Kingdom saw on Sunday to wrap up the World Cup coverage:

The @BBCSport World Cup closing montage is electric. ⚽️📺🎥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JU1CJ88dCq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 20, 2026

And here’s a look at some of the praise the montage has received on social media:

This, by the BBC, is as good as everyone is saying it is. Till next time, humanity’s single greatest event. https://t.co/WHJLqaiYfn — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) July 20, 2026

This is absolutely world class. Watch this, especially those in the States and Canada. https://t.co/mXb5J7tUOc — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 20, 2026

It’s a great way to close things out, like Hockey Night in Canada did after the Stanley Cup Final. Too bad networks here want to shove you to whatever the next trash show they’re promoting is. It’s not too much to ask to give 5 good minutes for a proper sendoff for the season. https://t.co/se3D7k8C2L — Chris Brooks (@Brooks_615) July 20, 2026

That is absolutely incredible. What a montage. 10/10. https://t.co/tFFUuHBkLt — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 20, 2026

This is yet another outstanding montage to cap off a major sporting event in 2026. ESPN on ABC for the Stanley Cup Final, TNT Sports with the French Open, and as always, “One Shining Moment” (on TNT Sports this year) to cap off the NCAA Tournament all featured beautiful highlight packages to conclude their coverage. This BBC Sport World Cup montage is certainly among the best you’ll see.