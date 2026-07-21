The 2026 FIFA World Cup closing montage. Credit: BBC Sport Credit: BBC Sport
By Matt Clapp on

After Spain came away with a 1-0 victory over Argentina to conclude the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, BBC Sport closed out its coverage with a World Cup montage that soccer fans loved.

The montage featured many great sights and sounds from this year’s World Cup, accompanied by the Guns N’ Roses 1998 smash hit “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

BBC Sport’s Alex Ewing posted to X, “Pleasure making BBC Sport’s World Cup closing montage with [Dom Robson-Smith]. See you in 4 years.”

Here’s the montage that BBC Sport viewers in the United Kingdom saw on Sunday to wrap up the World Cup coverage:

And here’s a look at some of the praise the montage has received on social media:

This is yet another outstanding montage to cap off a major sporting event in 2026. ESPN on ABC for the Stanley Cup Final, TNT Sports with the French Open, and as always, “One Shining Moment” (on TNT Sports this year) to cap off the NCAA Tournament all featured beautiful highlight packages to conclude their coverage. This BBC Sport World Cup montage is certainly among the best you’ll see.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp