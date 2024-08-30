Aggregation missteps from Aug. 23-29.

After a strong response to this column’s debut last week, we’re back to look at more bad aggregation. This week’s column will cover aggregation missteps (poor/no sourcing, misrepresentation, and more from Aug. 23-29. There are six entries this time around; we’ll modify them as needed week-to-week.)

6. DiscussingFilm, X, and CBS Sports Golazo says “Ted Lasso” was ‘renewed for season 4’

As discussed in our initial This Week In Bad Aggregation column, one of the big problems in this space is the telephone game that sometimes arises from aggregation. This is particularly important around specific terminology, and that can be critical in law, sports, TV, and more. This was strongly shown with the discussion about a possible Ted Lasso continuation last week, which all started with a Deadline exclusive from Nellie Andreeva and Peter White that the show was headed “towards a Season 4 greenlight” based on the pickup of options for actors Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Kent (who were contracted under UK acting union Equity).

EXCLUSIVE: Ted Lasso fans, this is not a drill https://t.co/fuEMWZXklQ pic.twitter.com/qVyRhqZC7I — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 24, 2024

But, the pickup of cast options and “heading towards a greenlight” is important and specific language that is not a “renewal” or a confirmation of a fourth season. That story from Andreeva and White made it quite clear that while this is “a major step,” a fourth season is not yet locked in, and that the actors who came in under U.S. SAG-AFTRA contracts options had expired:

After securing the trio, the studio is expected to start reaching out to Ted Lasso cast members with SAG-AFTRA contracts whose options had expired, so they will need to make new deals, we hear. In addition to co-creators/executive producers Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), that is believed to include Juno Temple (Keeley Jones). …While the outreach to the cast is underway, early preparations are also being made to open a writers room. If all elements come together, we hear production on a fourth season is eyeing an early 2025 start.

Yes, it does sound like a fourth season is likely to happen, albeit without Phil Dunster (who plays Jamie Tartt) as a series regular. And yes, AppleTV+ definitely wants more of the show. But, as co-creator Bill Lawrence noted earlier this month, the show’s return depends on Sudeikis wanting to do it.

Deadline’s piece noted that “starting the process for a Season 4 greenlight indicates that the main Ted Lasso driving force on and off-screen, Sudeikis, is on board for a new installment as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent,” but it’s crucial to note that this is still “starting the process” rather than a greenlight. And that nuance got missed in a lot of relaying of this, including from popular X/Twitter accounts Discussing Film and CBS Sports Golazo, which went with much more definitive language with “will return” and “picked up” respectively. (Both also cited Deadline, but didn’t link the piece with its crucial nuance.)

‘TED LASSO’ will return for Season 4 at Apple TV+ • Jason Sudeikis is expected to reprise his role • Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift are already signed on to return (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/0Uctal8IAQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 24, 2024

Ted Lasso has been picked up for a fourth season, according to @DEADLINE 🚨 Brendan Hunt A.K.A. Coach Beard gave the scoop to the Morning Footy crew over a year ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/LzsJirdeJZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 25, 2024

Even X/Twitter’s often-inaccurate news summaries got in on the game of telephone, claiming the show was “renewed for Season 4”:

It is absolutely quite possible, and maybe even likely, that Ted Lasso will be renewed for a fourth season. But that has not happened yet.

Rating: ***

5. “Dov Kleiman” brings up a three-month-old podcast quote on Chip Kelly without a date

Speaking of relaying things without context, the “@NFL_DovKleiman” Twitter account (and whoever’s behind it at this point) is notoriously bad at that, including with very old information presented as new. And the account did that again last Friday, sharing a three-month-old episode of a podcast (The 25/10 Show) from former Philadelphia Eagles players DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy criticizing Chip Kelly (the Eagles’ head coach from 2013-15, currently Ohio State’s offensive coordinator). The account also linked McCoy and Jackson’s show account, but not this specific show.

DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy asked their former #Eagles teammates their thoughts on HC Chip Kelly 😳 Jason Peters: “bulls**t a** guy man.” Brandon Graham: “He was very selfish, didn’t want to give up too much power and lead.” Jeremy Maclin: “Trash.” (via @2510show) pic.twitter.com/JKwsAztj2e — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2024

The citation is appreciated, even if it’s half-baked. But it remains rather bizarre that an account that instructs readers to “Follow For The Best and Most Accurate NFL News & Stories” tweeted a three-month-old podcast on a coach who hasn’t been in the NFL since 2016 as if it was new news.

Rating: ***

4. Fan Recap claims Nick Saban could be the next Ohio State HC due to “whispers around the sports world”

A particularly strange kind of aggregation leaves doubt on if it’s aggregation at all versus original thoughts or reporting. A non-bylined story at Fan Recap headlined “Nick Saban Could Be The Next Head Coach For Ohio State in 2025” Sunday offered a claim of “whispers around the sports world suggesting Nick Saban as a potential successor” for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day if Day loses that job. Maybe the anonymous author was out there listening to these whispers themselves!

Except…this came after several similar stories at other sites, including the bolder claim of “Nick Saban Will Return To Be The Next Ohio State Head Coach in 2025” from “alamedad” at TWSN.net Saturday night. (That piece does not do much to back up its headline, an apparent running theme for that site.) It’s unclear if that was the specific “whispers around the sports world” Fan Recap was going off of, but they should have provided at least some level of citation for where those whispers were.

Rating: ****

3. “Spotify_Swift” relays Travis Kelce rose story with no link

Some of the worst aggregation comes from accounts that don’t cite a source at all, forcing those looking for more information to try and find where in the world something came from. The latest example of that was the @Spotify_Swift Taylor Swift news account on Twitter, which offered a “reportedly” on a story about Travis Kelce buying Taylor Swift roses while not indicating who reported that.

Travis Kelce has reportedly ordered huge 51 boxes of red roses for $31K to welcome Taylor Swift back to the US after finishing Europe leg of The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/6O7RiVMoXF — Taylor Swift Data (@spotify_swift) August 23, 2024

This was from The U.S. Sun (oft-controversial British newspaper The Sun‘s American edition). And it got picked up in a lot of places. But at least most offered them some credit.

Rating: *****

2. ML Football claims “breaking news” on Brazilian wildfires, then gets ripped off by Sportskeeda Pro Football

Speaking of no source, here’s @_MLFootball making wild claims on Brazil Thursday and citing only “local health officials”:

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨 São Paulo, Brazil, where the #Eagles & #Packers play next Friday, is dealing with severe WILDFIRES in over 30 cities, with crime everywhere also. There has been a spike in PNEUMONIA, RHINITIS, ASTHMA ATTACKS, & CONJUNCTIVITIS, per Local Health officials. pic.twitter.com/FVnNvOxarl — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 29, 2024

Sportskeeda Pro Football completely ripped off this tweet themselves a couple of hours later (removing the “crime everywhere also,” but keeping the rest):

São Paulo, Brazil, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to play next Friday, is dealing with severe wildfires in over 30 cities. There has been a spike in pneumonia, rhinitis, asthma attacks, and conjunctivitis, per Local Health officials.#NFL pic.twitter.com/DE0FPEAFme — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 29, 2024

At first glance, São Paulo “dealing with fires in over 30 cities” seems wrong, but the distinction is that São Paulo is a state as well as a city. And yes, wildfires were affecting 30 cities in the state, as per a Reuters report last Friday. Meanwhile, the health officials’ claims appear to be taken word for word from an AFP report Thursday. Neither of these accounts provided any sourcing for these claims, though, and the wildfires definitely were not “breaking news” Thursday. The Sportskeeda tweet at least didn’t do that, but it was rather funny for ripping off another aggregator.

Rating: *****

1. CBS’ “Golazo America” takes DeAndre Yedlin’s quote without source or context

Speaking of providing no source, a more prominent Twitter account did just that this weekend. That would be CBS Sports’ @GolazoAmerica (the American men’s soccer-focused account based on the company’s Golazo FAST channel) taking a quote that DeAndre Yedlin of FC Cincinnati provided to Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer after a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami Saturday and making it into a graphic Wednesday with no source, link, or context. Brennan then called them out for it Thursday:

I know it’s part of showbiz — this quote being lifted from my story without attribution or a link — but it still sucks. It undercuts my employer’s investment to send me to Florida and everywhere else in this league and far beyond, and it undercuts me. I give a lot to this gig. https://t.co/orYbGrXkwG — Pat Brennan (@PBrennanENQ) August 29, 2024

And when you pull the quote out like that absent any meaningful context, and supposing DeAndre doesn’t appreciate the lack of context, guess who has to deal with that and re-earn the individual’s trust? Most likely, it’d be me, and I say that from a position of some experience. — Pat Brennan (@PBrennanENQ) August 29, 2024

I don’t want to ruin anyone’s day. No one needs to face a military tribunal here. This is part of the game, but I disagree with that particular practice, and the business implications are real and IMHO meaningful. So, I articulated myself, and hopefully it’s better next time. https://t.co/n5OC0Akuhl — Pat Brennan (@PBrennanENQ) August 29, 2024

And he got support for that from Yedlin:

No love lost here pat🫶🏽 it’s unfortunate that to try and stay relevant, companies post headlines with a lack of context (some REALLLLLY gotta try), and you’d hope readers were aware of this practice… but if not, who cares, life goes on🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/jYs3MTLjoJ — DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) August 29, 2024

This was particularly poor from the Golazo America quote to take this days-old quote and turn it into a graphic with no accompanying citation, link, or context. That’s failing on a lot of levels. And while the Golazo America account is a different one from the main CBSSportsGolazo account mentioned above in the Ted Lasso discussion (and thus, is tracked separately in the standings below), it’s not ideal for two accounts from the same network to show up here in a week:

Rating: *****

Aggregator standings (these are bad):

@NFL_DovKleiman: 11

@SKProFootball: 10

@_MLFootball: 10

@GolazoAmerica: 5

@Spotify_Swift: 5

Fan Recap: 4

@DiscussingFilm: 3

@CBSSportsGolazo: 3

X: 3

@BR_Betting: 3

@jasrifootball: 2

Aggregation subject standings (these are not bad):

Pat Brennan: 5

AFP: 5

Reuters: 5

The U.S. Sun: 5

Mark Craig: 5

Mike Florio: 5

Mike Silver: 5

TWSN: 4

The 25/10 Show: 3

Deadline: 3

Ryan Michael: 3

Tom Fornelli: 3

Clarence Hill: 2

Thanks for reading This Week In Bad Aggregation! User submissions are always welcome via e-mail or Twitter.