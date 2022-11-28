Fox isn’t the only network delivering strong audiences during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Sunday, Telemundo announced that its broadcast of Argentina-Mexico on Saturday averaged 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo, Peacock, and Telemundo’s streaming platforms. That’s a Spanish-language record for any World Cup group stage match.

?We keep beating records! Viewership and streaming records for Argentina vs. Mexico match, averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 8.9 million viewers. The most-watched match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Spanish! #MundialTelemundo ✔️Details: pic.twitter.com/xYBVOV8Sid — NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises (@NBCUTelemundo) November 28, 2022

A dizzying 2.08 million viewers watched the match on Peacock and Telemundo’s streaming platforms, making it the most-streamed World Cup match in the US, regardless of language.

English language viewership on FS1 was not immediately available.

This is the second strong audience for Mexico during this year’s tournament. The country’s group stage match with Poland on Tuesday averaged 4.6 million in Spanish on Telemundo’s platforms and Peacock, with Fox’s English coverage chipping in another 3.509 million viewers on Fox, taking the match to over 8.1 million viewers. Unfortunately, Mexico is sitting at the bottom of Group C with one point, and needs a win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to have a hope of advancing to the knockout stages.