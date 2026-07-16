Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck

World Cup defending champion Argentina kept its back-to-back hopes alive with a rally to stun England 2-1 on Wednesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Trailing 1-0, Argentina scored in the 85th minute and again two minutes into stoppage time to steal the victory.

Here, we’ll share the goals scored in the match as they looked and sounded on the Fox and Telemundo broadcasts.

Things looked pretty good for England when Anthony Gordon found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute.

John Strong had the play-by-play duties for Fox alongside color commentator Stu Holden.

“IT’S ANTHONY GORDON WHO PUTS ENGLAND IN FRONT EARLY IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE SEMIFINAL!” John Strong with the England-Argentina call for Fox. ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vEAjPurc4u — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2026

Strong: “IT’S ANTHONY GORDON WHO PUTS ENGLAND IN FRONT EARLY IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE SEMIFINAL!”

Enzo Fernández delivered the equalizer for Argentina.

“ENZO FERNÁNDEZZZZZZZZZ! ARGENTINA! THEY ALWAYS FIND A WAY! AND THEY’VE TIED THE GAME!” John Strong with the call for Fox. ⚽️💥🇦🇷🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xgSIYCerzJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2026

Strong: “ENZO FERNÁNDEZZZZZZZZZ! ARGENTINA! THEY ALWAYS FIND A WAY! AND THEY’VE TIED THE GAME!”

Shortly into stoppage time, Argentina scored what would serve as the game-winning goal when (soccer GOAT) Lionel Messi delivered a gorgeous cross to Lautaro Martínez.

MESSI DELIVERS AN INSANE CROSS TO LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ AND ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN STOPPAGE TIME! John Strong with the call for Fox. ⚽️💥🇦🇷🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tccgEaH92t — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2026

Strong: “MESSI CROSSING… THERE IT IS! LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ! STOPPAGE TIME! GO-AHEAD GOAL FOR ARGENTINA!”

Legendary play-by-play announcer Andrés Cantor had the Spanish-language broadcast duties for Telemundo, and he delivered electric “¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!” calls for this wild match.

¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOL DE INGLATERRA!!! ¡¡¡APARECIÓ GORDON!!! Anthony llega solo para mandarla al fondo tras un gran centro de Rogers. Los ingleses ya vencen 1-0 a Argentina. pic.twitter.com/1W71fBMhX0 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 15, 2026

Legendary play-by-play announcer Andrés Cantor with the Argentina equalizer call for Telemundo. ⚽️💥🇦🇷🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/V7b4k4Km7U https://t.co/4rFgQvs3On — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2026

The Andrés Cantor call of the Argentina go-ahead goal on Telemundo. ⚽️💥🇦🇷🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NYZgEdzuVa https://t.co/momCvFEOWU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2026

Argentina will face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, televised on Fox and Telemundo.