Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

Aside from being a fancy lad, Chris Wittyngham’s time as the executive producer of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is perhaps best remembered for his attempt to normalize broadcasters saying the word “penis” when appropriate.

“I feel like we need to normalize saying the scientific terms for organs on the air,” Wittyngham famously said during an episode of the Le Batard Show in 2022. “If someone takes a foul ball to the penis, we should just say, ‘He took a foul ball to the penis.'”

As it turns out, however, Wittyngham is more of a “do as I say, not as I do” kind of guy.

Calling the Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta for Paramount Plus on Sunday, the former Le Batard Show EP was presented with the perfect opportunity to lead by example. In the 14th minute of the contest, Atalanta midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk attempted a cross, which ultimately careened off of AC Milan defender Alessandro Florenzi’s… well, penis.

Only rather than saying as much, both Wittyngham and analyst Matteo Bonetti resorted to the same tactics that the play-by-play announcer had bemoaned two years earlier.

“No color commentary needed on that,” Bonetti said during a replay. “I think we all felt that one a bit.”

“I’ll say that no play-by-play needed for that then,” Wittyngham replied.

Sure, Wittyngham previously said “penis” on air while calling an MLS match in 2022. But if you’re going to take a strong stand against using euphemisms, then once isn’t enough. You need to say “penis” every time the occasion calls for it, whether it be an appearance on CNN or a Serie A match on Paramount Plus.

Even watching the clip, you could feel the tension in the air as Wittyngham was likely contemplating whether he just wanted to talk about it or whether he was actually going to be about it. Bonetti jumping in allowed Wittyngham to follow his lead, but Le Batard Show listeners were hardly forgiving when it came to the blatant hypocrisy.

we all wanted him to say it. we all left disappointed @ChrisWittyngham ? pic.twitter.com/v9ys6qWGul https://t.co/bAQSWUUjiu — Aaron West (@oeste) February 26, 2024

He sold out for CBS money smh https://t.co/8obJ7sAqu5 — Anti Herro-Harlow-Harper Acct?? (@King_Gerry_R) February 25, 2024

Witty. Whatchu doing? https://t.co/EBwP2CU44g — A Pirate Looking at 40 (@Chandrathan) February 25, 2024

As a rising star in the broadcasting ranks, it would be understandable if Wittyngham is now attempting to avoid being known as the one broadcaster who is actually willing to say “penis.” Unfortunately for him, that die has already been cast. And it’s going to be a story every time he has the opportunity to say “penis,” whether he does or doesn’t do it.

At this point, his best hope is for his wish of it becoming normalized to come to fruition.

[Paramount Plus]