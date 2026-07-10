Credit: Brett Davis – Reuters; The Dan Le Batard Show

Argentina’s latest win in the FIFA men’s World Cup was so astonishing that the conversation quickly turned toward potentially illicit behavior, with some fans claiming that the match was rigged on behalf of Lionel Messi and Co.

The Argentinian team scored all three of its goals after the 79th minute, coming back from two goals down to beat Egypt and advance to the Round of 16. After several close calls with VAR and 50-50 decisions by the officials, many Egypt fans and other soccer followers around the world began calling foul.

But in a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, legendary Telemundo announcer Andrés Cantor, who is Argentinian himself, called the allegations “B.S.”

“It was definitely the craziest comeback … I’ve ever called,” Cantor said. “I really thought that Argentina was out.”

But Cantor does not think there was any unseemly behavior in delivering Argentina its win.

“That narrative about the game being fixed and all that B.S., come on,” Cantor said. “I don’t know how you rig a game anyways. But you wouldn’t think that a rigged game at the Super Bowl would be 35-7 at the two-minute warning. No chance. If you rig anything, you rig anything way before [that].”

.@AndresCantorGOL is tired of hearing about “rigged” World Cup games pic.twitter.com/mJxPvpYtL3 — The Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) July 9, 2026

The Egyptian Football Association and the head coach of the national team both went on the record about “serious concerns” over refereeing and VAR decisions after the match. One of Egypt’s goals was ruled offside late in the match, while Messi avoided a red card for potentially illegal contact with an opposing player. Also, early in the match, Argentina was awarded a penalty kick, but Messi missed it.

While Cantor’s Argentine roots may lead some to question his impartiality, he’s not wrong that allowing a team to go up by two goals in a rigged match would be pretty bizarre.