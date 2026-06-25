Credit: Lee Smith/REUTERS

For all the stink about Fox’s full-screen commercials during hydration breaks at the World Cup, very few viewers seem to be tuning out because of them.

According to a recent analysis by the sports media consultants at Octagon, Fox is only losing between one and three percent of its active viewership during World Cup hydration breaks. Compared to the one other stoppage at play during a soccer game, halftime, when Fox appears to lose approximately 20 percent of its active on average, any viewership loss from hydration breaks seems to be marginal.

Lots of discussion about FOX’s lucrative decision to show commercials during hydration breaks at the World Cup. Octagon analysis suggests only a small percentage of viewers tune-out during the ads and that viewership recovers after the return to play. pic.twitter.com/HP7MfatfYZ — Andrew (@andrewelkadi) June 25, 2026

It is notable, however, that Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo, which is not airing full-screen ads during hydration breaks, has actually grown its audience between two and three percent during the stoppages in play. So there is clearly a discernible difference in viewer behavior during the three-minute breaks. But what is also clear is that Fox regains the viewers it loses by the end of each half, keeping pace with Telemundo as a percentage of the telecast’s average viewership.

No doubt, this is encouraging data for Fox to see. Even with how unpopular the hydration-break commercials have been, few are choosing to actively switch the channel. And as the old television adage goes, viewers vote with their remotes.

As has been well-documented, Fox stands to make money hand-over-fist during these hydration breaks, with revenue estimates ranging from $250 million to $600 million for just that ad inventory alone throughout the World Cup. Given that viewers, for the most part, are staying engaged in spite of the commercials, there seems to be little downside to inspire the network to change its approach.