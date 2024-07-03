Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Calling for coaches to be fired is a tradition unlike any other in American sports. Especially when it comes to the intersection of social media and fandom when the results aren’t there.

So it’s unsurprising that after the USMNT was embarrassingly bounced from this year’s Copa América, failing to get out of a group stage that included Bolivia and Panama, many have called for Gregg Berhalter to be fired.

Berhalter’s re-hiring was met with significant backlash despite an extensive search failing to yield a clear alternative. While familiarity with the players was a factor for U.S. Soccer director Matt Crocker, some believe a fresh voice and approach were necessary after a full World Cup cycle under Berhalter.

The clock is ticking towards the World Cup in just two years, and Berhalter’s lack of progress has prominent figures like Clint Dempsey all but calling for his removal. Adding to the pressure, the influential American Outlaws supporters’ group echoes those demands.

Here’s the statement they released Wednesday:

“As the largest supporters group of the U.S. National Soccer Teams, we love our National Teams and will always show our support for them in the stands, in hundreds of communities across the country, and above all else, in our hearts. There needs to be accountability and a plan to move forward for the USMNT. It’s time to make a change in the head coaching position. Our Copa América is over too soon. It was a moment to show progress for the USMNT’s aspirations, create thousands of lifelong new fans, and build energy ahead of the World Cup in communities nationwide. We will always passionately support the players and can see this team’s full potential. As an organization, we have heard from our members and chapter leaders that the USMNT needs change. American soccer fandom is ready to reach levels we’ve never seen before, but we continue to miss opportunities. Every game isn’t just about the result. It’s an opportunity to capture America’s attention and build an everlasting bond between new fans and the team. It’s an opportunity to compel new fans to put on the game and lasting fans to share the team with others. But change is necessary to prepare to compete at a home World Cup. We cannot miss this incredible chance to create a lasting impact on the game of soccer in this country, and we feel that a new head coach is an important step at this point.”

As the largest US Soccer supporter group, we take our role as the voice of fans seriously. With that responsibility, we have a duty to make sure we take our time, do the work, and get it right. We’re with you.@ussoccer must make a head coaching change. pic.twitter.com/cN0iedvgRB — AO (@AmericanOutlaws) July 3, 2024

While the USMNT has yet to make a final decision on Berhalter, the mounting pressure from fans, former players and influential groups like the American Outlaws puts the U.S. Soccer Federation in a difficult position.

The next two years will be crucial in determining the team’s trajectory. And the team’s choice regarding the head coach will be heavily scrutinized, whether that means sacking Berhalter or staying the course.

[American Outlaws]