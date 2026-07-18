Credit: FS1

The Fox Sports studio coverage of the 2026 World Cup starring Rebecca Lowe, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Alexi Lalas has been quite the wild ride.

Lalas has been the centerpiece, for better and for worse, of Fox’s international soccer coverage for years now with his bombasitc and often controversial made-for-TV style. But this year, Fox Sports went all out by bringing in three of the biggest names in soccer to join him in creating an all new lead studio group for the North American World Cup on home soil.

They brought in one of the best hosts around in Rebecca Lowe, loaning her from NBC’s Premier League coverage as well as the legendary Thierry Henry, who shines on CBS’s coverage of the Champions League. And then there was the wild card in the famed, enigmatic Zlatan Ibrahimović in his first major television role.

We had no idea what to expect coming into the tournament and the results have been one of the most talked-about groupings in all of sports television. Zlatan and Lalas clashed repeatedly with the legendary striker constantly trolling the American star for not measuring up to his set-mates. Lalas’ opinionated style has also led to some awkward moments with Henry, who didn’t want to engage in embracing debate.

It’s been great, it’s been confounding, it’s been must-see TV, and it’s led viewers to switch to Telemundo. Lowe has said that hosting the panel has been like “herding cattle.” But ahead of the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey, Alexi Lalas appeared on FS1’s First Things First and insisted that in spite of what some soccer fans may think, it’s all good between the crew in spite of the viral moments between the soccer stars.

.@AlexiLalas shares what it’s been like working with Rebecca, Thierry, and Zlatan this FIFA World Cup™ | @FOXSoccer “On air and off air, I think we all respect what each other brings and the different way in which each other bring.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/foeTBYDHHI — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 17, 2026

“Let me start with Rebecca, who is herding cats. She’s incredible in terms of refereeing all this craziness that’s going on, not just in front of the camera, but behind the camera. We are three very different individuals who have been given a job, and our job is to, through the course of this summer, provide what is hopefully an interesting and entertaining type of dynamic between this group, which is ultimately a family or a team or anything like that,” Lalas said.

“And with any family or team you have different dynamics, it changes from day to day. You grow, it’s always been a work in progress, so we’re very different today than when we were when we first came on air. When it comes to Thierry Henry, he could read a recipe or something like that and it would sound important and monumental in terms of what he’s talking about. And Zlatan, you never know what he’s going to say. I can tell you this, both when we first started and throughout the tournament they’ve both been wonderful, they’ve both been respectful. We agree and we disagree with things both on air and off air, I think we all respect what each other brings and the different way in which each other brings. Zlatan loves to make fun of me about everything from the way I pronounce things or my boots, he loves to make fun of these boots here. It’s anything,” Lalas added.

It’s good to hear that there is some mutual respect between Lalas, Ibra, and Henry as that has been an open question for much of the summer. The foursome has definitely improved in their work throughout the tournament, which is to be expected with a group from very different backgrounds all working together for the first time. It definitely benefitted from Lalas going out on the road with the USMNT and giving a breather to the constant dueling with Zlatan. A large chunk of the masses would prefer for Alexi Lalas to leave the studio and never come back, but that’s wishful thinking.

Both Rebecca Lowe and Thierry Henry have been awesome in their roles and will emerge from the tournament enhancing their already elite reputations. Ibrahimović has greatly improved throughout the tournament in his comfort on television and getting the balance right between being real and being his Zlatan persona. And we know that no matter what fans and media observers think, Alexi Lalas isn’t going anywhere any time soon, if Fox Sports does renew with FIFA for the rights to the 2030 World Cup, you could certainly envision this foursome making a return to lead the way.