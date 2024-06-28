Fox soccer commentator Alexi Lalas. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a lackluster showing in a 2-1 loss to Panama at Copa América in Atlanta on Thursday, Alexi Lalas pulled no punches in his criticisms of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team or its coach, Gregg Berhalter.

As the host, expectations for the USMNT were, at the very least, to advance out of the group stage. But Thursday’s loss placed that very much in doubt. The United States will likely now need a win over Uruguay in Kansas City on Monday to advance.

Following the loss to Panama, the outspoken Lalas made it clear that that the tests the USMNT was expecting to have against Colombia and Brazil will now be against Uruguay.

“I mean, this one hurts, obviously” Lalas said. “But there’s a strange part of me that said, ‘You know what? All chips in, alright?’ We talked so much about this tournament being an assessment of this team, an assessment of head coach Gregg Berhalter relative to getting out of the group and playing against the likes of Colombia and Brazil. But you know what? That challenge and that assessment — that ultimate assessment — is now going to happen in the third game against Uruguay.”

The USMNT took a brief early lead against Panama on a goal from Folarin Balogun. But a red card from Timothy Weah forced the American team to play shorthanded for most of the game (Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla was also given a red card in the later stages of the match). César Blackman tied the match quickly for Panama and José Fajardo supplied the winning goal late in the second half, putting the USMNT’s back firmly against the wall.

Lalas was clear that changes could — and should — come if the United States can’t beat Uruguay.

“They better be up for it. Because if they do not go through, Gregg Berhalter is going to lose his job, and rightfully and fairly so. But this is a situation that this team, including Gregg Berhalter, have created for themselves. Now, find a way to get out of it.”