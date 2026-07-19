Credit: Fox Sports

Alexi Lalas has played a villain role in Fox’s World Cup studio programming, and he is again making waves with his latest comments about soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“You can boo Ronaldo all you want out there, because I know I heard you out there, but there is no Messi without Ronaldo,” Lalas said during Fox’s pregame coverage prior to the 2026 Spain-Argentina World Cup final. “And sometimes heroes need villains. Sometimes you need a foil.”

“There is no Messi without Ronaldo.” – Alexi Lalas ⚽️🎙️#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uDtTmXOdue — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 19, 2026

The Ronaldo-Messi debate has been at the center of soccer controversy for the last 20 or so years, especially during both players’ primes. These days, however, Messi is playing in the World Cup final while Ronaldo and Portugal sit on the couch.

Critics argued that Lalas was diminishing Messi’s accomplishments by framing Ronaldo as an essential part of his legacy. As a result, Lalas, a polarizing figure on Fox’s studio coverage, drew strong reactions to his comments on social media.

This is spot on There are only two kinds of football people – Ronaldo fans & Ronaldo haters. Messi has always been a decoy goat for people who hate Ronaldo. Ronaldo standsalone. The concept of Messi only exists when the hatred for Ronaldo is needed https://t.co/UJvoSoE0s0 — Muneeb (@Muneeb_08) July 19, 2026

@AlexiLalas is an ass clown and an embarrassment to US football. he appeals to those that know nothing about the game. he knows exactly what he is doing. — nevsumrider (@nevsumrider) July 19, 2026

“There is no Jordan without Malone.” – Alexi Lalas ⚽️🎙️#WorldCup — Dr. Lös Real ID (Ali’s Version) (@LosRealAli) July 19, 2026

With Fox not airing any major soccer matches until the United States plays in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Lalas appears to be getting some of his more controversial takes out now.

When Fox does return for those marquee U.S. Gold Cup matches, expect Lalas to be involved. Earlier in July, Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks called Lalas the “cornerstone” of the network’s soccer coverage and said he doesn’t see that changing.

“Lex has been the cornerstone of our soccer coverage for as long as I can remember,” Shanks said. “He’s the straw that stirs the drink, and he’ll be the cornerstone for many years to come.”

So whether or not you agree with Lalas on Ronaldo and Messi, he will still be heading the Fox soccer take machine, at least in the immediate future.