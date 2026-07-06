Credit: Fox News

If Belgium wants to get into a legal tug-of-war with the United States, that’s fine by Alexi Lalas.

On a Fox & Friends appearance Monday morning, the Fox Sports soccer analyst joked that the Belgians might not have the best time taking that approach.

“Belgium wants to lawyer up against the United States? Go for it. Have at it. Knock your socks off,” Lalas quipped.

“Belgium wants to lawyer up against the United States? Go for it. Have at it. Knock your socks off.” U.S. soccer legend and FOX Sports analyst @AlexiLalas previews tonight’s Round of 16 showdown between the U.S. and Belgium, reacting to reports that Belgium has been granted the… pic.twitter.com/6aUumiCWod — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 6, 2026

The Belgians are reportedly appealing FIFA’s shock decision to suspend U.S. Men’s National Team star Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension, which would allow the striker to play in Monday’s game against the European side if the decision is upheld.

While FIFA’s unilateral decision is certainly not without precedent — Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo’s two-match red card suspension was also suspended, allowing him to avoid missing World Cup matches — the eleventh-hour timing and reported political posturing by the Trump administration have critics of FIFA’s decision crying foul.

For Lalas, this was simply America choosing to defend itself, rather than sitting idly by and accepting a decision that appeared unjust.

“I think what happened here is that America stood up for itself. The powers that be, when it comes to the United States Soccer Federation, did what they needed to do within the rules and regulations that exist in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of being successful,” Lalas said. “And they stood up for Flo Balogun, they stood up for this team, they stood up for this country. And it could’ve gone either way. If you don’t like it, and there are lots of people this morning that are miffed about it, then take it up with FIFA.”

With less than 10 hours until the USMNT kicks off its round-of-16 match against Belgium, it is hard to believe that the availability of a key player could still be undecided. FIFA have made no promises that Belgium’s appeal process will be finished before Monday’s match.