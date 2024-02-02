The ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), taking place in Côte d’Ivoire, has seen plenty of chaos off the pitch, including some bad behavior from journalists.

On Friday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) tightened media access to the tournament and issued new guidelines in the face of unprofessional behavior.

Per ESPN, CAF’s statement says the federation is attempting to cut down on “unprofessional and unbecoming behavior” and that journalists covering AFCON need to “observe professional standards.” Credentials will be withdrawn for any journalist who uses vulgar language towards players or coaches or engages in “wild celebrations and abuses other media colleagues.”

“CAF has noted the escalating unbecoming and unprofessional behaviour of some ‘media practitioners’ in working spaces at the Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement began. “CAF met with the Local Organising Committee and police to discuss the situation and find workable solutions. “While we understand that we are all football fans and are passionate about our national teams, journalists are expected to observe professional standards.” […] “Any media practitioner who uses vulgar [language] in media areas either against coaches, players or his/her peers will have the accreditation withdrawn,” the statement added, with live streaming in the mixed zone, use of drones, and unauthorised media filming within the stadium also banned as part of the clampdown.

While issuing this statement may seem excessive, several incidents prompted the statement.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton, who has since been fired, was verbally abused by a journalist following the country’s 2-2 draw with Mozambique. Angel Broadcasting Network reporter Kofi Owusu Jerry yelled at Hughton “You are not a good coach. Stupid man. Foolish coach like you,” per GhanaWeb.

Journalists also booed the team when exiting the stadium.

Hughton and Ghana players were also confronted by supporters in the team hotel after Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Cape Verde.

Players from host nation Côte d’Ivoire was also subject to abuse from reporters following their 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea.

The incident that took the cake came after Côte d’Ivoire’s win over Senegal on penalties. A Côte d’Ivoire reporter was filmed dancing shirtless in celebration after the match.

The International Sports Press Association issued a statement of its own that “deplores the attitude of certain colleagues” at AFCON.

The International Sports Press Association Africa section (AIPS Africa) deplores the attitude of certain colleagues accredited for the coverage of the 34th edition of the 2023 African Cup of Nations which is taking place in Ivory Coast. NOBLE PROFESSION Being a journalist means behaving properly, and above all, exercising restraint. Certain behaviours are simply unworthy of a profession as noble as journalism. DISTRESSING SPECTACLE Between pitched battles, attacks, invectives, it is a distressing spectacle that certain colleagues have been delivering to the world since the start of CAN 2023. The media work spaces (Press gallery, Mixed zone, Conference room) have been transformed into a boxing ring, or even simply transformed into a dancefloor or performance zone hosted by media badge holders. ETHICS Even if the journalist is not a UFO (Unidentified Flying Object), he cannot be considered a supporter. This is why AIPS Africa invites colleagues to be reasonable and to work in compliance with the rules of ethics and professional conduct. TRAINING OF JOURNALISTS To this end, AIPS Africa encourages national member associations to work more in the training and capacity building of their members in the context of the coverage of sporting events.

Given all of these incidents, CAF’s decision to clamp down on credentials and emphasize its guidelines and standards seems quite sensible.

The 2023 AFCON continues with the quarterfinals Friday and Saturday, the semifinals Wednesday, and the final two Sundays from now.

[ESPN]