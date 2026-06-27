Credit: ABC7 / Blake Dahlin-Reuters

An ABC7 Los Angeles reporter has gone viral ahead of the United States’ World Cup round of 32 matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina next Wednesday in Santa Clara, and not for the right reasons

Reporter Abigail Velez, wrapping a live shot from Long Beach following the UMSNT’s group-stage loss to Türkiye, announced proudly that she couldn’t point to Bosnia on a map, didn’t know the first thing about them, and — crucially — didn’t want to. She then told Bosnia to get prepared, because they’re going to get it.

“I could not point out where it is on a map,” she began. “I don’t know the first thing about Bosnia, and I don’t wanna know. That’s because Team USA, we’re back, we’re better than ever. That’s next Wednesday. Get prepared, Bosnia, because you don’t want it. You don’t want it like that. But you’re gonna get it.”

This is a country that only declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1992, survived a genocide before most of its current players were old enough to play organized soccer, and qualified for the World Cup for just the second time in its history — advancing out of the group stage by stunning Canada in Seattle, a result that left Fox Sports analyst Zlatan Ibrahimović, whose father left Bosnia during the breakup of Yugoslavia, visibly overcome with emotion on the broadcast.

Velez is already getting it every which way on social media in terms of vitriol — having already made her X account private – and piling on isn’t the point.

The FIFA Fan Festival alone drew two million visitors in its opening round, with Scottish fans turning Boston Common into a sea of tartan, Moroccan supporters filling Kansas City with drums and color, and Argentine fans packing Dallas for what could be Messi’s last World Cup. American cities have spent the last three weeks being transformed by people who traveled thousands of miles from countries the average American couldn’t find on a map, and the coverage has largely risen to meet that.

That said, there’s something distinctly American about wearing ignorance of the rest of the world like a badge of honor. And it’s not unique to one live shot from Long Beach, given that Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said essentially the same thing on X, joking that barely anyone in the United States knew what Côte d’Ivoire was before the World Cup started.

In this case, ignorance is not bliss, as much as it is bulletin board material.