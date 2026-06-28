Credit: ABC7 Los Angeles

The United States men’s national soccer team will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2006 FIFA World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday in Santa Clara, CA. And after the USMNT’s loss to Türkiye in the World Cup group stage, ABC7 Los Angeles reporter Abigail Velez made disrespectful comments about Bosnia with comments that went viral.

“I could not point out where it is on a map,” Velez said about Bosnia during an ABC7 live news report. “I don’t know the first thing about Bosnia, and I don’t wanna know. That’s because Team USA, we’re back, we’re better than ever. That’s next Wednesday. Get prepared, Bosnia, because you don’t want it. You don’t want it like that. But you’re gonna get it.”

Understandably, those comments didn’t go over well, and Velez has received plenty of criticism as the video continues to go viral.

And on Saturday night, Velez issued an apology “to the people of Bosnia and the Bosnian Football team” with a statement posted to her social media accounts (X, Threads, Instagram, and Facebook).

“In a poor effort to have a little fun with World Cup competition, I took it too far and made a thoughtless comment on air that was insensitive and inappropriate,” Velez explained in the written statement. “I apologize to the people of Bosnia and the Bosnian Football team. The World Cup is supposed to be about uniting communities around the world, and my comment didn’t reflect that spirit. Wishing all the teams the very best as they continue their World Cup journey.”

This is the second World Cup appearance for Bosnia and Herzegovina and their first trip to the tournament’s knockout stage after pulling off a 3-1 upset victory over Qatar in group-stage action.