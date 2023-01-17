Gary Lineker was caught offguard during BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup Third Round Replays on Tuesday.

Just before Lineker went to Alan Shearer in the field, a series of quite loud moans played in the background behind an amused Lineker.

Surely no-one’s that excited about an FA Cup Third Round Replay? ? Sound on (but careful if you’re in polite company) ? pic.twitter.com/B3WtpgDWoF — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) January 17, 2023

Lineker then tweeted out the culprit: a phone taped to the back of the set.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. ??? pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

The culprit quickly revealed themselves: a British YouTube account posted a video of them calling the phone.