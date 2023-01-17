InternationalSoccerBy Joe Lucia on

Gary Lineker was caught offguard during BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup Third Round Replays on Tuesday.

Just before Lineker went to Alan Shearer in the field, a series of quite loud moans played in the background behind an amused Lineker.

Lineker then tweeted out the culprit: a phone taped to the back of the set.

The culprit quickly revealed themselves: a British YouTube account posted a video of them calling the phone.

